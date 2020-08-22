Wars and tragedies are often measured by losses: U.S. Revolution, 4,435; Civil War, 214,939; WWI, 53,402; WWII, 291,577; Korea, 33,739; Vietnam, 47,434; Desert Storm, 148; 9-11, 2,753. U.S. annually--Cancer, 606,880; Heart, 647,000; Stroke, 140,000; Car, 35,560; Guns, 39,773.
By Coronavirus, Aug. 9: Harrisonburg; 1,076 cases, 31 deaths: Rockingham County; 938 cases, 19 deaths: Virginia; 99,189 cases, 2,322 deaths: U.S.; 5,100,000 cases, 162,000 deaths.
Projected deaths by end of 2020, 300,000, if we all don't take preventable actions now.
Many tragedies can be addressed by good science and reasonable actions, as it is with COVID-19, especially as students return to area schools and colleges. Wear Masks! Keep Social Distance! Sanitize Hands! Avoid Crowds and Welcome Testing.
Loss of life, economy, in-person schools, friends and loved ones can be reduced if we all take the simple and necessary steps. Let's take account of our lives and our losses.
The Rev. Andy Sale
Rockingham
