In "A Diary with Reminiscences of the War and Refugee Life in the Shenandoah Valley, 1860-1865," Cornelia Peake McDonald tells of her life at home in Winchester with her nine children, while her husband served as colonel of the 7th Virginia Cavalry.
When the Union forces occupying her home hung a Union flag over the front door, she lodged a complaint with their commanding officer: As the wife of a Confederate officer, she felt deeply offended and disrespected, each time she had to pass under that flag. As an accommodation and gesture of respect, the officer had the flag moved to the front gate of her property.
Changing the names of our schools was just such an accommodation, made out of respect for those enrolled there, who must pass through their doors on a daily basis.
I am the ninth generation of a family with long, deep roots in Shenandoah County. My sisters, daughters and I attended Stonewall Jackson High School. Most of my people fought for the Confederacy and many made use of enslaved laborers.
Today, my family and I acknowledge the mistakes of our ancestors, and applaud the board’s initial decision to change the names to Mountain View and Honey Run. To reverse that decision would be regressive. It is my sincere hope that the School Board chooses instead to move forward, and keep the new names.
Rosemary Moore Hynes Wallinger
Mount Jackson
