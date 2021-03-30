I am writing in response to the article titled "County Republicans Pass Resolution Calling On RNC For Changes," published in your newspaper on March 25th, 2021.
I agree that the Republican party has not recently been able to satisfy the needs of their "grassroots" voters. I also believe that Democrats have not been able to reach these standards either. American elected officials have continuously let down the people who gave them their jobs; we need to begin to hold politicians accountable for their promises.
No matter how long it takes, we need our values to be prioritized for our future generations. Our voices in government are constrained, just like our choices of who we elect. If we want real change in our country, we need to end this dysfunctional system and have all of our concerns be finally addressed.
Lindsey Altizer
Keezletown
