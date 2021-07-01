At this time of year at the SPCA there are a lot of kittens coming in. Kittens are a lot of fun, and young kittens always get homes. But please don’t forget about the older cats. They need good homes, too, and they are often overlooked when there are kittens available. With older cats you have a better idea of what you are getting because their personalities are more evident. It can be easier to get a match for your lifestyle. Adult cats need love, too.
Olivia Randolph
Rockingham
