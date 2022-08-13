It is hard to agree with many of the Open Forum statements Jim Peters makes in the Aug. 8, 2022, edition of the Daily News-Record entitled “Can We Agree On One Thing?”
Mr. Peters states that “Hilary Clinton claims that she won the 2016 election.” Can we agree that Hilary Clinton won the popular vote in the 2016 election by almost 3 million votes? Can we also agree that when the Electoral College gave Trump the presidency, Clinton did not claim that the election process was fraudulent? Finally, can we agree that she graciously conceded, asking her supporters to give the president-elect “an open mind and a chance to lead?"
With respect to fair elections, Trump supporters filed some 63 meritless lawsuits challenging election procedures, vote counting methods and the voting certification process. Can we agree with the various courts that President Trump's allegation of widespread voting irregularities and fraud in the 2020 election were unfounded?
Can we also agree with the president’s own Department of Homeland Security Under Secretary Chris Krebs, who stated that the “Nov. 3 election was the most secure in American history…”?
Finally, I take exception to Mr. Peters’ use of the phrase “letting hundreds of thousands of people invade our country.” Can we agree that using the word invade in such a context is just a dog whistle used by some Republican political campaigners advocating for replacement theory, an argument that policies welcoming immigrants are really a strategy designed to replace native-born (and generally white) Americans with minority groups?
Gordon Lewis
Harrisonburg
