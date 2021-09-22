I agree with the points made by a previous writer regarding the recent decision by the Harrisonburg City Council to override the recommendation of the Planning Commission on the Peach Grove apartment complex.
I have had over 15 years experience on planning commissions and planning boards in three different states. The last four were on the Harrisonburg Planning Commission, including completion of the certified planning commissioners course offered by Virginia tech.
During those years, we seldom if ever voted against the recommendations of our professional staff.
To my knowledge, none of the three council members who voted for the proposal have any experience in urban planning. I am still trying to understand their positions.
Robert J. Steere
Harrisonburg
