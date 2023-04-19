Dear Editor,
I read with interest the viewpoint by Irvin Peckham on the issue of students using an AI program, ChatGPT, to write papers required by a particular course of study. This, of course, is a violation of the JMU honor code.
Some suggestions. Make it clear in the course syllabus that any paper turned in that is determined to not be the sole product of the student will result in immediate dismissal from the class with a grade of F, followed by a request by the professor for the Honor Council to consider whether or not there has been a Honor Code violation.
There is software available to faculty that can accurately determine if AI was used in writing the assignment. Making this point clear on the first day of class should set the tone for students to do their own work.
Greg Versen
JMU Emeritus Professor
Harrisonburg
