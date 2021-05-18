One day when I went up through the woods at the Luray Caverns, I noticed a bag tied sitting in the road. I thought to myself, that doesn’t seem right but then again figured maybe somebody just tossed some trash out.
On May 9, which was Mother’s Day, I came down through the woods and the bag had been run over. There was something in there that wasn’t trash. I stopped to look and at first thought it was a rabbit and then realized someone had tied kittens in the bag and left them to die. What kind of person does this when we have a no-kill shelter that those kittens could’ve been taken to and someone would probably have adopted them.
All life is precious. My regret is that I did not stop when I saw it because those kittens could’ve still been alive.
Debbie Weaver
Luray
(0) comments
