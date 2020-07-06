Black lives, White lives matter. It shouldn’t be about color, it should be “All lives matter.”
We live in America where we are free to do pretty well what we want. I am not going to give you a history lesson on slavery. Blacks and whites were slaves. This is about you and me and using your brain. We are back using color again. We are not in the 60s or 70s.
I went to an all-black school and lived in Watts, Calif. for two years. Yes, a white person had a hard time. However, there was one word I learned out of a lot of words, RESPECT. It didn’t matter much about color, you could respect a person for what they were.
We have whites that hate blacks and blacks that hate whites. Ask them why and they have no answer. Don’t believe their parents did a very good job of raising them. During the era Blacks and whites had a hard time.
Remember it’s all about “All lives matter.”
Garry Hawley
Harrisonburg
(1) comment
Dear Mr. Hawley, excellent letter. If everyone treated everyone else with respect, judging others by their character rather than their skin color, then all this racism garbage would finally go away. Unfortunately, the "woke" left seems he11 bent on destroying our country instead of making it better.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.