"Black Lives Matter" is an idea and message that must always stay in season, lest people be ignorant about what happened in places like Elaine, Ark., and Wilmington, N.C., in the early 20th century. People should know the name of 14-year-old Emmett Till.
And because hate has no skin color, we can also recognize that most likely nobody would run over 53 people in a truck in Waukesha, Wis., by accident. History should also not forget the names of Jessica Whitacre and little Cannon Hinnant. Yes, white lives matter, too. Some say that message is unimportant. Obviously they are wrong.
America is a diverse country and we are all equal before God and the law. Any kind of racial hate is a cancer threatening the health if not the very life of our body politic.
Andy Vogan
Penn Laird
