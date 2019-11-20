At Woodbine Cemetery, the stealing of battle flags off of confederate soldiers’ graves is a very sad act. People have came to view the Confederacy as a symbol of slavery but this is not the case. Yes, the support of slavery by the Confederacy was terrible, but not everyone in the South believed in it! Most men fighting for the South at the time were fighting to protect their home and families. They were fighting to preserve what they knew. Now this doesn’t condone slavery, but it doesn’t give people the right to deface graves.
Those people were sons, husbands, nephews, uncles. Just because they fought on the wrong side of history does that give people the right to disturb their resting places or make them any less veterans? They were fighting for what they believed in, which makes them no different from any other veteran in the world.
Paige Holzner
Rockingham
