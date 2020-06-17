Like Major Steven D. Owen (“Four Letters Not Published,” June 12) and Matt Olcott (“Question For The Editor,” June 9), I also have had letters not printed. My letters where usually about some good things that people do in our community or just a different viewpoint other than the letters they were printing.
I, too, wonder if the Daily News-Record has its own political agenda. You owe it to your readers to be fair and fact-based in your reporting. It use to be if you read it in a newspaper, it was so. Didn’t you use to have to investigate your stories and print the truth from both sides?
It seemed like if you are tearing down our president, running down our country (because she isn’t perfect) anything negative gets you printed. Print them all.
Charlotte Wylie
Rockingham County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.