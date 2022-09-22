I appreciate Gov. Youngkin and the Republicans’ efforts to put on some brakes to the EV and hydrogen vehicle initiatives. While I do believe in better and more efficient energy, I also believe in reality and practicality. We need not to miss the big picture here with tunnel vision. I have some questions.
What fuel sources are going to power the electrical grid with this increased demand from EVs? Are we really saving energy with cleaner air? Will we need to use more fossil fuels? What are the true costs of mining lithium for the batteries for EVs? How are we going to dispose of them when they are expired? What are the true costs of vehicle ownership if the batteries only last half the life of current gas/diesel-powered vehicles?
These issues and challenges, among many more, need to be addressed before we jump in with both feet on alternatively powered vehicles. Perhaps we will need a little bit of everything to have a greener future: gas, diesel, electric, hydrogen, solar, wind, water, coal, oil, etc.?
My grandfather told me a long time ago, “Nothing is free.” There’s always some type of cost, and give and take. EVs will come at a cost as well. We just need to make sure we aren’t using new technology, and expecting everything to be better. It’s just simply not possible.
Kenny Myers
Mount Sidney
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.