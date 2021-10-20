There are alternatives to torture!
The Virginia legislature must end the inhumane and torturous practice of solitary confinement in jails and prisons; they are working on it. May they pass the proper legislation as soon as possible.
Some who run our Shenandoah Valley jails are not going to be happy, however, when they are no longer allowed to hold persons in solitary confinement. They may say that because the facility is crowded, they must hold some individuals in "segregation." Jail personnel sometimes claim that this solitary confinement regime is necessary to protect certain individuals from others or to manage overall the persons being held prisoner.
Solitary confinement only causes more harm, however! And worldwide, it is acknowledged to be torture. There are alternatives! Let’s encourage our elected officials to act quickly.
Kathleen Temple
Rockingham
