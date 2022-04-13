The editorial in the April 11 issue of the Daily News-Record (Alzheimer’s Report Shows Need To Increase Care, Research Resources) sheds light on a public health crisis across the nation and right here in our own backyard. Most people living with dementia live in their own homes — not institutions — and there is a shrinking number of people to care for them. Caregivers are facing unprecedented physical, emotional, mental and financial stress.
As the editorial points out, the number of people living with dementia is escalating and there is no cure. The chances that Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia will affect you or someone you know increase every day. Valley Program for Aging Services can help. We offer dementia workshops, caregiver support groups, one-on-one consultation, respite care, educational material and other resources to support people living with dementia and their caregivers.
We have also launched a Dementia Friendly Communities Initiative to help ensure that spaces like stores, restaurants, churches and businesses are easier to visit, and to help train first responders to meet the unique needs of residents with dementia. We are eager to work with community leaders to bring this initiative to life in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
As your local area agency on aging, VPAS has been serving local residents and their families for more than 45 years. For help dealing with dementia, caregiver support, or to get involved with our Dementia Friendly Communities initiative, call 540-615-5341.
Jeri Schaff, Executive Director
Valley Program for Aging Services (VPAS)
