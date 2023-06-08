On May 24, I traveled to Washington, D.C., along with over a hundred other advocates, to rally outside the Department of Health and Human Services headquarters. We called on Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to reverse its decision to deny coverage for FDA-approved Alzheimer’s treatments.
This is the first time in the history of the Medicare program that Medicare is not covering an FDA-approved treatment upon approval. This policy is unjustified, harmful and unfair. People who are living with Alzheimer’s and their doctors should be able to decide if an FDA-approved treatment is right for them and it should be covered by Medicare.
I am also calling on my members of Congress for their help. To date, 94 members of Congress have shown bipartisan support for this issue. I urge your readers to join me in asking that Congressman Ben Cline demand CMS act to ensure individuals living with Alzheimer’s have equitable access to FDA-approved Alzheimer’s treatments.
Michelle LaRose
Stuarts Draft
