I am amazed and amused at the Democrats and their indignation. I have read that President Obama has sent an email to Rep. Jackson of Texas regarding his suggestion that President Biden needs to undergo a cognitive exam. All the Democrats were fully on board to insist President Trump undergo this exam back when he was in office. If anyone has one ounce of sense, they cannot truthfully say that President Biden is in control of his facilities. He is a puppet and his wife should be ashamed to allow him to be subjected to such use.
In regards to President Trump not wanting to accept loss of the election, their very own Hillary Clinton is still harping on the fact that the election was stolen from her and Stacy Abrams is constantly extolling the fact she lost and as to this date I don't think she has conceded to her loss.
I find them all hypocritical and doing all they accuse the Republicans of. Now we come to the COVID story, it will be just in time for midterm elections that we have to be locked down again and mail in ballots will be required. It will be so convenient for them to cheat. I do think they have to know they are going to be losing power to a great degree in November. I trust it to be so. MAGA
Betty Styron Tyree
Harrisonburg
