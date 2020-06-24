I realize we are in special circumstances because of the virus and steps were taken because of that. We enjoy our freedoms other places do not have. Life is what you make it.
Do you think since America has been "penned up," the explosion should have been expected? We aren't used to being told when we can function and what they have to wear. Neither are we used to being told where to sit, how to get needs met and not to mix with other people. That is what happens when too much pressure builds up. All that was needed was a cause.
It is so sad it had to be at the tragic expense of someone's life and then property. Bad people make bad models.
Are we too self-centered? We need more caring people with a conscience.
America is better than this!
Kathleen Gardner
Bridgewater
