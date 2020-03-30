Editor, you are master of hindsight! Quote: “Why didn’t the federal government have a stockpile of such equipment ready and waiting?” When China/Russia attack you’ll be happy to have that prepared military! Was this an opening volley? Previous administrations were busy making America globally acceptable and outsourced every item we needed for ourselves. It’s time to look inwardly.
More importantly the question we should ask of the globalist is what could they have done to keep needed military, medical, personal suppliers here? If American companies made them, no stockpile would be required. All they’d need to do is up their production to meet the needs. Stockpiles decay/erode! The rest of the world thinks first of themselves — why shouldn’t we? While Trump worked on America’s survival protecting America “Never Trumpers” shouted “racist.” TV media hyped fear! Remember, a Democrat said: “We have nothing to fear but fear itself.”
James Kerwin
Broadway
