The brave, patriotic men and women of America fought their way through revolution, wars, Spanish flu, the Great Depression, swine flu and, along with their motto, "In God We Trust," conquered all of them.
The 21st century brought with it the coronavirus from China. Politicians from all 50 states offered their version of closing our churches, schools, restaurants and family jobs and businesses all contributing to anger, hate and a rising crime rate.
Thanks to American ingenuity and great pharmaceutical companies, they began to work on solving the problem and it appears as though they are on the path to having it solved. Most of the world is depending on them.
Dee Layman
Bridgewater
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.