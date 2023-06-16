I must address what an embarrassment for our country to see what transpired at the White House over the weekend. To see a man claiming to be a woman taking a top off and exposing breast implants and parading around gleefully was just too much. Then, to see a pride flag flown front and center between two American flags on the People's House was so degrading.
This is in violation of the American Flag Code. As much as I have grieved over the loss of my husband, I am grateful he is not here to see how far the country he volunteered to go to war to ensure freedom for has declined.
It's time to stand up and denounce this behavior and get our country back on moral grounds. Pray God will bless her one more time.
Betty Styron Tyree
Harrisonburg
