American schools have been lagging behind in academic excellence. Some school systems in the country have for decades had end-of-year summary tests. China is top in many categories including reading and math.
Why do the Chinese excel? Certainly, the students and parents are dedicated to succeeding. Is this because the Chinese are more intelligent than American parents or children? Probably. I doubt that. I had two Chinese students in my years of instructing. One of either gender. Both were determined to succeed and not embarrass their parents. Their parents were held in high esteem. They did not demand A’s, they earned them. I could write volumes of their adventures and successes.
American schools are too concerned about the student’s ego with unearned grades. Australia and the United Kingdom classify students as college or technical early in process; they have known for a century college isn’t for everyone.
James Kerwin
Broadway
(1) comment
We don't want our children to feel any shame. And shame isn't always a bad thing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.