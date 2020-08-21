Praise the Lord! It’s a miracle! A significant majority of Americans are finally putting country ahead of party politics and seeing the light. A growing majority of Americans are saying enough to the inexplicable failures of the White House to lead and deal with COVID-19. They are saying enough of the president’s lying. They are saying it is immoral to separate children from their families. They are wanting our Commander-in-Chief to condemn Putin publicly for putting a bounty on our military men and women. They are rejecting the George Wallace racism emanating daily from the president’s mouth. They are remembering that the Stock Market (Dow Jones) historically since 1900 has fared better under Democratic presidents (6.7%) than under Republicans (3.5%), and it performed even better under Obama/Biden (12.1%; 3rd best ever) than under Trump/Pence (9.2%).
Hopefully, even more Americans will join the majority and work toward healing a weary nation.
George F. Thompson
Staunton
