Autumn is my favorite season; October is my favorite month because of the many changes. And there have been many in our country this month! The reds and the blues of the Republicans and Democrats fluctuating; the white fog of a rising COVID. Chaos in the courts; continuing calamity in Congress (minus another Kavanaugh fiasco), new scandals, false accusations as we spin ever closer to Election Day.
No matter our political preference, one colorful glimmer we can focus on is the recent nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. It shouldn't matter her gender, age, religion, marital status, mother of many or none, their nationalities or whether she paints her toenails!
I am of the opinion, as I believe many of our citizens are, she is an example of a stellar, sincere, gracious, cerebral, deserving woman, just waiting to be seated.
Lynda Broadaway
Massanutten
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.