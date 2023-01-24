City Planning Commission chair Brent Finnegan's op-ed in "The Harrisonburg Citizen" about Bluestone Town Center apparently supported the project before planners even heard the presentation. His questionable ethics aside, he also stated it will reduce emissions.
The public needs clarity. Adding over 6,100 car trips somehow reduces emissions, according to Finnegan. Not to mention, we are paving dozens of acres of wildlife habitat and possibly increasing the city's population ten percent. So if more cars, fewer trees, less green space, increased flooding and more people is environmentally friendly — perhaps we need a coal plant there as well.
Incidentally, the project has even received endorsements from climate change activists. No wonder there is global warming; even the activists fail to protect the environment. Is this project more about making money than protecting the environment?
Mike Rodes is a business owner and a city resident for 24 years.
