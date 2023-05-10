There have been a number of stories in the DN-R over the years about raucous JMU parties and unruly students. Here’s a much different view.
On Thursday, May 4, my wife and I attended a celebration for the first group of students to graduate from the Valley Scholars Program, a unique program that helps local, talented students become the first in their families to earn their college degree. Those who complete the program during their high school years receive scholarship support to attend JMU.
After we parked in the Grace Street parking deck and took the elevator down to the ground floor, we realized that we had no idea where the ceremony was being held. We asked a student who was near the elevator where D-Hall was, and she responded that it was several blocks away and up a hill. Rather than giving us directions, she insisted on taking us there. Gabby was a true delight, as were a number of other random students who opened doors for us and greeted us along the way.
When we left the celebration, we felt inspired by both the Valley Scholar students who will graduate this week, and those friendly and helpful students whom we encountered … especially our new friend Gabby. There’s hope for the future!
Tom Melby
Mauzy
