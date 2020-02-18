It's disappointing people instantly jump on Cate Lemmond for one possible mistake with the fostering from Anicira Animal Clinic with all the good that they have done, presently do and will do in the future.
I am an animal lover and volunteer time, money, energy, fostering and many things. Cate Lemmond is a very intelligent, hardworking animal lover devoted to animals and the clinics. If it weren't for her, there may be no Anicira Clinics. She started and runs those clinics well. Her employees and volunteers work very hard, long hours to help animals stay alive and healthy.
It seems you are assuming things and don't know the details. Unless you know exactly what happened it's one incident. Maybe you should look at the great things Anicira has done and their statistics of animals saved and animals that got saved, etc. Then compare all surrounding animal shelters.
Wendy Whitten
Grottoes
