On the 14th of this month I called animal control to report a suspected rabid groundhog near the new high school. I waited for over an hour for someone to come but no one did. I called again the next day and again, no one came. The third day I called and begged for someone to put this dying animal out of his misery and again, no one came!
So I decided to take matters into my own hands. Now I am getting a series of rabies shots because the officials that are supposed to serve and protect failed to do their job. Animal control ignored four calls of a rabid groundhog. What if there had been students attending school at this time? Very disappointed in the lack of concern by the people we pay to serve and protect! I will think of their lack of concern with each rabies shot that I have to get!
Willie Everett
Rockingham
