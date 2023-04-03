With yet another mass shooting, in a rising string of these uniquely USA horrors, let’s look again at the 2nd Amendment which is called upon to justify the overwhelming presence of guns in our country.
The wording by our constitutional thinkers was specific to their 18th century setting: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed.”
“A well regulated Militia,” was the presence of a what we now call our national guard, which would be called forth now by our governors when “being necessary to the security of a free State,” from enemies within or without, as well as social, political and natural upheavals.
“the right of the people to keep and bear Arms,” was to be protected since the 18th century British had controlled the presence Arms among the rebellious colonists.
“shall not be infringed,” would allow for citizens to have reasonable access to Arms. But constitutional law has since reasoned that all arms can be lawfully regulated. There has also been reasonable citizen restraint against machine guns and military armaments such as tanks, cannons, bombs, etc.
To give only our prayerful thoughts and concerns, as opposed to our needed self-restraint, over against the mounting uninfringed gun violence in our country, is its own horror. The call to be strong by the schools and communities subjected to gun violence is hollow over against the restraining action which is lawfully needed.
Andy Sale
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.