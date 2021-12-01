Rita Peters, in her Forum piece of Nov. 22 (“The Marketplace of Ideas: Closing for business”), assails YouTube for refusing to publish anti-vax content. She proceeds in her tirade to question the pronouncements of WHO and other health agencies, authorities who, she implies, cannot be trusted.
She ends this scorched-earth assault by proclaiming that the wholesale accommodation of “all views” will result in the triumph of truth. Since authorities, traditionally accepted as our fact-gatherers, and analysts are not to be trusted, Peters needs to tell us just who will be the purveyors of the truth hidden somewhere in this welter of free expression. She, of course, evades this responsibility, because for her, a free-speech free-for-all will favor those who lie, falsehoods, sadly, tending to propagate and entrench themselves most readily. Trump’s “Big Lie” chillingly confirms this observation.
Robin McNallie
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.