The editorial “balance” that the DN-R seemingly endeavors to deliver is certainly appreciated, particularly in the age of local newspapers disappearing or becoming shell publications due to their consumption by Wall Street entities and a variety of other reasons.
That said, it’s important that readers understand the difference between an opinion piece and reporting. It’s with that perspective that I good-naturedly accept most of the material I know isn’t accurate or is political rhetoric, especially from some of our locals. But the column about Ivermectin being a valid treatment for COVID-19 crosses into hazardous territory. Not only is it in the realm of selling “snake oil,” it's dangerous misinformation. There are no valid scientific studies -- randomized controlled trials with a large number of participants over time -- showing any efficacy treating COVID. None.
Merck, one of the manufacturers of Ivermectin, states it has “no meaningful evidence for clinical activity of efficacy in patients with COVID-19.” I won’t go further, but promoting false remedies is immoral and irresponsible.
Allen Clague III
Rockingham
