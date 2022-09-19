If you are anti-abortion please ask yourself some questions. What are you doing financially to help girls and women who do not want an abortion but have little money to raise their child? Getting financial help can be a long and difficult process. What are you, your family or place of worship doing to help with prenatal care before the baby is born? Who will help find child care or housing when the baby is born?
I belonged to a church in Pennsylvania that provided housing for pregnant girls and women. The prenatal care, housing, job placement and educational needs were all addressed. There was also follow-up care for each woman and child.
Another question is this: Will you support (emotionally, financially and physically) a woman who is raped, molested or impregnated by a friend or relative? That woman will bear an incredible burden throughout her life. Many parents do not believe a girl or woman when she says that she was raped or molested. Some families abandon a girl or woman who is a victim of incest. They may see that woman and child as an embarrassment to the family. Who will step up to help that woman if she bears that child?
Please don't turn a blind eye to women who may need extraordinary help to avoid having an abortion. It's easy for us to judge when we aren't in that position.
Pat Murphy
New Market
What a shallow and dubious excuse for supporting abortion: some poor women may not be able to “afford” a child. There is also an option called adoption.
Leave it to simpleton logic to find ways to condone disposing of an “inconvenient problem.”
