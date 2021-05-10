Your May 5 paper's biggest headline on the front page and largest photo is about a new video game with guns. I open the paper's front page and am confronted with three more large color photos of people shooting guns, one of whom is a 9-year-old child. None of these is hunting guns.
In this time when almost every day brings us news of more people being killed with guns, is this really the thing we need to promote in our newspaper? I am appalled.
Linda Miller
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.