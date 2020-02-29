I applaud the General Assembly's actions to approve means for immigrants to obtain valid drivers' licenses. New York and many other states already have similar laws. Particularly deserving of the approval to go through standard driver education and testing are the estimated 800,000 people in the U.S. who are DREAMers or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients.
Brought here as children by their parents or other relatives, many are now adults with jobs and families. Often, they have risked driving without a license (and may have skipped the study of traffic laws or a standard driving test). Their obtaining a driver's license in the usual manner makes the roads safer for all of us. Adult immigrants who obtain a Virginia driver's license have had to learn the Commonwealth's particular laws, even if they could drive in another country — just as I did when I moved from another state.
Heather Banks
Rockingham
