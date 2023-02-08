Since when did the term “organic” become such a stereotypical term that people use for expensive produce?
Before pesticides, chemicals and fertilizers there was no difference between organic and non-organic. There was just, simply, "natural." Over time we have lost what truly is natural. The products in the store nowadays have an ingredient list the size of a CVS receipt.
You also cannot pronounce half of the ingredients on that list.
To find natural and low-ingredient products in the store you have to be willing to pay almost double. The apples that are labeled organic are so much more expensive than the waxy feeling non-organic apples. Is the grocery store not only trying to cost our pockets but also our health?
Here recently I decided to switch to organic and low ingredient products at the grocery store and, boy, is it hard to find anything. Since this switch I have never felt better. I have gotten rid of all the hidden chemicals and preservatives and simply gone back to the source. I no longer get grocery store-bought bread, I either go to a local bakery or make my own. It does not last as long but it also doesn’t taste like cardboard.
Our society has gotten so used to the convenience of things lasting and have lost the convenience of healthy natural products. It is amazing what nature provides for us, yet we are simply overlooking it and making our own rules. I challenge you to try and find true organic and low ingredient products the next time you go to the grocery store.
Let me tell you, it truly is a challenge, but it makes you realize how much we are lost from nature.
Nessah Branner
Rockingham
(0) comments
