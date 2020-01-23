The Harrisonburg Lions Club's James A. Bland Music Scholarship Contest will be held on Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m. at the Harrisonburg Baptist Church. The contest has two divisions: vocal and instrumental. Any student who has not graduated from high school is eligible to participate. Interested students and music teachers should contact Dr. Larry Roller, P.O. Box 15, Mount Sidney, VA 24467 or Email rollerlw@cs.com for application forms and the Rules and Regulations. For additional information, call, 540-248-7010.
Dr. L.W. Roller, Chairman
Harrisonburg Lions Club Bland Contest
