As chair of Climate Action Alliance of the Valley, I thank the Harrisonburg City Council members for their unanimous approval of the resolution to pursue a 100% renewable energy goal for the city’s electric grid by 2035.
Council member Richard Baugh worked with residents and stakeholders to craft this resolution. Its passage is a first step in making Harrisonburg a leader in achieving vital carbon reduction.
Now the “real work” begins, and city staff cannot accomplish this challenge alone. They need the community’s help and creative ideas for solutions. CAAV expects the city to create a diverse stakeholder group. We need many community voices, heads, and hands, to achieve this goal.
I encourage residents wanting to participate to apply to become a member of the newly constituted Environmental Performance Advisory Committee EPSAC (www.harrisonburgva.gov/boards).
Jo Anne St. Clair
Harrisonburg
