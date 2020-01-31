You cannot be against “military-style” guns without being against guns completely ("Military-Style Weapons Have No Place In Society," Jan. 28). AR-15s are not the most powerful rifle on the civilian market today, nor are the hand guns they use. They are all weapons, just as a knife, a hammer, a pressure cooker, a car, etc., can all be a weapon.
As for community fear, where do we draw the line? We fear drunken drivers but do not ban cars. I have an individual right to protect myself and family and community members should it become necessary. Which tool I use is my choice.
Brad Kuller
McGaheysville
(3) comments
Both this letter and the response by prodigalson are perfect.
The author of this letter is correct. Not only are AR15s not the most powerful weapon on the market, they aren't even close. As I recall, most AR15s are chambered in .223 caliber, which is too small to legally hunt deer with in the state of Virginia. The AR15 is a semi-automatic rifle, which means that a shot can be fired each time the trigger is pulled, but again, many sportsmen have semi-automatic hunting rifles and shotguns in their gun safes that operate identically. The real difference between the AR15 and what most people consider a standard hunting rifle is merely cosmetic. The AR15 LOOKS LIKE a military style weapon. Most of the people who are in favor of banning these weapons are merely too ignorant to know the difference, or are being purposely deceptive.
Prod: Most powerful or not, the reason the AR-15 is a frequent target (pun!) of gun control advocates is because of its popularity with nutjob mass shooters. And, as you know, those particular killings generate a lot of outrage, even if they are only a small fraction of gun-caused deaths.
