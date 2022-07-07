Every morning 435 persons awaken and consider the first order of business. Get re-elected. Then the first news advises them that two dozen schoolkids have been killed by an 18-year-old. Raise the age limit to buy a gun. We don't want boys doing man's work.
Get re-elected. Next they learn that about a dozen folks are killed by a crazed gunman at a shopping mall. Pour money into mental institutions. We don't want crazies doing this. We want only sane people doing it.
Get re-elected. More dozens are murdered by an automatic weapon. Who knows, that deer might try to run. (You're welcome NRA.)
Get re-elected.
Are you listening Ben Cline?
Arthur Swygard
Rockingham
