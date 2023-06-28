Recall for a moment the horror and heartbreak of school shootings from the news. Each time, the parents and community are in shock…”how could this happen here?”
It is unacceptable that we do not have a School Resource Officer in every school who is an armed, trained law enforcement official. Under Governor Youngkin’s direction, Virginia has an SRO Grant Program in which funding is available to pay for school resource officers. With this program, school divisions can apply for funds to pay for SROs in schools that are without them. There is a local match required based on the Composite Index of Local Ability to Pay. Isn’t the local match amount worth ensuring our children’s safety?
Currently, Harrisonburg City Schools has 4 - 5 SROs and Rockingham County Public Schools has an SRO in each of the middle and high schools. What about elementary schools? Some elementary schools are in rural areas more than 10 minutes away from first responder help. Every single minute matters. Can we afford a 10 minute or more delay?
It appears only the liberal superintendents and liberal school boards resist putting SROs in schools. Every time there is a school shooting, we hear about gun control and gun bans. Surely, these liberal superintendents and school boards are not willing to risk students for a gun-ban agenda.
Let’s stand together and vote for superintendents and school board officers that want to take this step to protect the children and adults in all of our schools.
Nina Jessup
Rockingham
