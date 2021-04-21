Thank you for your front page article (April 1, 2021) on President Biden’s American Jobs Plan. It stated that White House officials project the plan will generate millions of jobs “as the country shifts away from fossil fuels and combats the perils of climate change.”
Some might question the wisdom of the cost of this plan, but 74% of the economists surveyed by the New York University School of Law support “immediate and drastic action” to address the impacts of climate change. This survey, released March 30, 2021, polled more than 700 economists who have published climate-related papers. This increase from 50% in 2015 reflects their alarm regarding the increase in the frequency of billion dollar weather events and the high cost of doing nothing.
Economists understand climate issues are financial. Let’s heed their advice and support the American Jobs Plan and its simultaneous effort to address the climate crisis and create jobs.
Janet Trettner
Keezletown
