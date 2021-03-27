I am writing in response to the article titled “Local Migrants To Hunger Strike For Immigration Reform," published in your newspaper on March 20.
This article exemplifies the importance of creating strong social ties within one's community as it enables societal progress. Not connecting with those in our area leads to the needs of groups going unnoticed.
Despite Harrisonburg’s immigrant population being pillars in the community as they are business owners and comprise a large portion of the city's essential workers, I was not aware many were enduring a struggle regarding residency. The organization of hunger strikes and protests demonstrates that connecting with others who share the same values and passions can initiate change within society.
The Black Lives Matter movement is an example of the effectiveness of civilian protests. The widespread demonstrations sparked conversations that are necessary for change, and reform can be achieved the same way in Harrisonburg.
Rebekah Lively
McGaheysville
