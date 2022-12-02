Five local Artists for Ukraine fundraisers over the past six months have raised over $5,000 for humanitarian aid to Ukraine and to support recent Ukrainian refugees. The money raised has gone to Mennonite Central Committee for work in Ukraine itself and to Village to Village, a local nonprofit that supports Ukrainian refugees who have been arriving in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County since February.
The five Artists for Ukraine fundraisers in 2022 have been at OASIS Fine Art and Craft Gallery, Asbury Methodist Church, Silver Lake Mill on Dayton Days, Trinity Presbyterian Church, and Eastern Mennonite University Theater Department.
Our first arts-centered fundraiser in 2023 is planned for Sunday, Feb. 5, at House of Oak & Sofas, the noted furniture store on U.S. 11 south in Harrisonburg, from 1-5 p.m. But after that we do not have any events planned because we don’t have any venues. For this reason, we invite any and all religious, cultural, and educational institutions, businesses, and other organizations to join with us by providing a venue. It’s easy and for a very worthy cause.
Please do the right thing and get in touch with us at 540-209-7835. Many thanks to all who have been part of our fundraising efforts including the artists and craftspersons, musicians, and bakers who have donated their products. Please help us make 2023 another successful year for our Artists for Ukraine fundraising!
Bob Bersson
Bridgewater
