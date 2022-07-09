Many local artists have been moved by the plight of the people of Ukraine, both those in the war-torn country itself and those fleeing abroad, a small number of whom have recently arrived in our area.
Over the past two months, these socially concerned artists have donated works to fundraising events held at Harrisonburg’s OASIS Gallery of Fine Art and Craft and Asbury Methodist Church. The OASIS and Asbury events took place at the June and July First Fridays in downtown Harrisonburg and raised almost $2,500 through freewill offerings from generous persons who selected one or more of the donated artworks to take home. The monies raised were given to Mennonite Central Committee, which does humanitarian work on the ground in Ukraine, and to Village to Village, a local nonprofit working with recent Ukrainian refugees to our area.
The challenge now for our loose-knit “Artists for Ukraine” group is to find other venues — churches, businesses, civic organizations, arts centers — where we might continue our fundraising efforts for the many Ukrainians in need. If you know any of the artists who have contributed works to our last two First Fridays fundraisers, please suggest to them future organizations with whom we might collaborate. The war in Ukraine will probably be long and its troubled aftermath far longer. The more funds we can raise for humanitarian and resettlement purposes, the better.
Bob Bersson
Bridgewater
