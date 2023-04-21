The next “Artists for Ukraine” fundraiser will be hosted by Hotel Madison in conjunction with the Arts Council of the Valley. The fundraiser will feature an exciting art exhibition of donated works for sale at bargain-basement prices on the Hotel’s mezzanine level gallery.
On the First Fridays of May and June, a special expanded display of artworks will take place adjacent to the art exhibition. A wide range of high-quality arts and crafts work, from drawings and paintings to jewelry and ceramics, will be set out on tables for viewers to select for a free-will offering of any amount. The time frame on May 5 and June 2 will be 5 - 7 p.m. for those interested in selecting a work and supporting fundraising for humanitarian aid to war-torn Ukraine. Musical performances from 6 - 8 p.m. in the Hotel lobby will add uplifting spirit on the two first Fridays. Jane Cox will perform on the May First Friday and Ukrainian-American Alex Lagoda will perform on the June First Friday.
Convenient parking for the First Fridays’ events and ongoing May - June exhibition is available in the Hotel’s parking deck whose entrance is on Martin Luther King Jr. Way, behind the Hotel and just off of Main Street. Please come and support a very worthwhile cause. All monies raised will go to the International Rescue Committee earmarked for Ukraine. The IRC, founded in 1933 at the call of Albert Einstein, is a very impressive organization that you can check out online. For further details, contact RDBersson@gmail.com or 540-209-7835.
Bob Bersson
Harrisonburg
