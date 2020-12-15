I am ashamed Ben Cline is my congressman.
Cline, R-6th District, is among House members who joined the lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to nullify votes from four states that had chosen for president Joe Biden, who won both electoral and popular votes by wide margins in a heavily scrutinized election. After losing lower-court challenges and influence-peddling attempts, Donald Trump and company tried to get that fair election overturned by the high court. Our democracy was endangered, but fortunately, the Supreme Court, including its conservative majority with three Trump appointees, rejected the suit, 9-0. They declined to be lapdogs for the president who wants to be a dictator.
Did Cline and others supporting Trump’s suit “drink the Kool-Aid” and believe his fantasies, or are they terrified of some mean little tweet costing them re-election?
Remember John F. Kennedy’s “Profiles in Courage”? Future generations may remember those profiles in cowardice.
Chris Edwards
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.