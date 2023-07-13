This year we have three voting districts electing new School Board members. As the ONLY candidate in District 2 endorsed by the Rockingham Co. Republicans, Ashley Burgoyne is dedicated to her community with a long history of service. (District 2: Singers Glen, Dayton, Edom, Silver Lake and Mt. Clinton). Ashley is a member of the Edom Linville Ruritans, PTO member at LEES, Girl Scout leader where she and her troop exhibit patriotism by walking in parades, participating in Wreaths Across America and VFW wreath placement and removal, tree planting and clean up events, American Legion Flag Retirement Ceremonies plus charitable community projects and much more.
As a mother of three, Ashley is deeply concerned that the school system provides the best quality education, safety for all students (supports SROs), teacher support, parental involvement, and transparency plus the importance of parents’ voices. Ashley and her husband are raising their children with conservative traditional values and are kind and giving people — they even have four rescue dogs and love animals. Ashley is a 9-1-1 public safety dispatcher and her husband is a Lieutenant in the Sheriff’s Office. She has her fingers on the pulse of the community and the schools.
With additional endorsements of District 1 Supervisor Dewey Ritchie, Commonwealth Attorney Marsha Garst, Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson and District 1 and 2 Republican committees, it's clear that Ashley is highly respected. When you meet her, you will experience her passion and why she must become a member of the RC School Board.
Joan Hughes
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.