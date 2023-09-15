Ashley Burgoyne is a caring, smart, conservative woman of high integrity. She is also a mother with school-age children in the public school system now. She relates to the challenges of students, parents, teachers and school staff because she faces them daily through her public safety position, as a Rockingham County Public Schools substitute teacher and as a mom. Based on her knowledge of students’ struggles, Ashley is expressing concern.
One big concern is the fact that students are still demonstrating a significant learning loss in Virginia. As per the Virginia Dept. of Education, many are at failing levels in math and reading. Rockingham County SOL scores indicate lower test scores than the statewide results in math and reading. It’s time to get serious about making sure students and teachers have the necessary tools. Another factor is class size — Ashley stresses the fact that smaller classes afford more individualized attention which is highly beneficial. Some of our schools are overcrowded and all of them need more class assistants, specialists and substitutes. Ashley will strive for our great teachers to have the best tools and conditions for success.
Vote for Ashley Burgoyne for School Board in district 2. She is involved and passionate. She volunteers to lead two girls’ groups and understands their needs. She has skin in the game — she is a parent! She will speak up and invoke action.
Patty Knicely
McGaheysville
