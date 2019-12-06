Many arguments have been made against the Second Amendment, especially in light of current events, that the individual right to keep and bear arms is no longer necessary, and that 18th-century America is no longer relevant to our right to defend ourselves from a tyrannical government.

As we can see with the liberal legislators that are about to take over the General Assembly, and the extreme legislation they are already proposing, it looks as if a tyrannical government is about to infringe upon our right to keep and bear arms, and there is no military that will be able to protect us.

That is why I am asking the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors to join our sister counties throughout the commonwealth in becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary and protecting its citizens’ Constitutional rights.

Jennifer Brown

Singers Glen

(5) comments

mattnamyj
mattnamyj

Jennifer, we stand with you and will continue to fight for our rights. Especially in the face of the radical left wing takeover in Richmond. They aren't interested in representing OUR rights so we must fight!

Report Add Reply
DANT
DANT

Should be if you're opposed.

Report Add Reply
sbsheridan
sbsheridan

Another way to state your request: Dear Supervisors: if the state passes a law that I don't like, please ignore it. That sounds just like Donald Trump!

Report Add Reply
DANT
DANT

What an ignorant comment! If your opposed a law banning abortion are you just like Donald Trump?

Report Add Reply
BoDuke319
BoDuke319

or ignore immigration laws? No one should ignore laws, and that includes both parties.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.