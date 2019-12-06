Many arguments have been made against the Second Amendment, especially in light of current events, that the individual right to keep and bear arms is no longer necessary, and that 18th-century America is no longer relevant to our right to defend ourselves from a tyrannical government.
As we can see with the liberal legislators that are about to take over the General Assembly, and the extreme legislation they are already proposing, it looks as if a tyrannical government is about to infringe upon our right to keep and bear arms, and there is no military that will be able to protect us.
That is why I am asking the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors to join our sister counties throughout the commonwealth in becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary and protecting its citizens’ Constitutional rights.
Jennifer Brown
Singers Glen
Jennifer, we stand with you and will continue to fight for our rights. Especially in the face of the radical left wing takeover in Richmond. They aren't interested in representing OUR rights so we must fight!
Should be if you're opposed.
Another way to state your request: Dear Supervisors: if the state passes a law that I don't like, please ignore it. That sounds just like Donald Trump!
What an ignorant comment! If your opposed a law banning abortion are you just like Donald Trump?
or ignore immigration laws? No one should ignore laws, and that includes both parties.
