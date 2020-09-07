I wish the editor would explain the Virginia change in assault of an officer to logical, realistic limits. Assault is not battery. Touching is assault; punching, clubbing, hitting is battery. The law deals with assault — touching, holding, not beating an officer. The change in the law is fixing something that never should have been. This is not a Democrat change — this is a reasonable change.
Too many laws for knee-jerk reasons must be fixed. Assault sounds terrible when you read John Smith assaulted an officer — yea, he touched him, he didn't beat him.
James Kerwin
Rockingham County
